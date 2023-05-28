“Mango baby food recipe”: Summer Special Mango Oats Porridge Recipe for Baby’s Weight Gain

Introduction:

Mango is one of the most loved fruits around the world. Not only is it delicious, but it is also packed with nutrients that are essential for a baby’s development. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for healthy eyesight, skin, and immune system. They are also a great source of fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, which help in digestion and fight against free radicals that damage the body’s cells.

In this article, we will be discussing a mango recipe that is perfect for babies. This recipe is not only delicious but also provides the necessary nutrients to help your baby grow and develop.

Mango Oats Porridge Recipe:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of rolled oats

1/2 cup of water or breast milk

1/2 ripe mango

1 tsp of honey (optional)

Instructions:

Peel and dice the mango into small pieces. In a saucepan, add the rolled oats and water or breast milk. Cook on medium heat until the oats are soft and cooked through. Add the diced mango to the oats and cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and let it cool down for a few minutes. Once it has cooled down, you can add a teaspoon of honey (optional) for added sweetness. Mix well and serve to your baby.

Nutritional Benefits:

This mango oats porridge recipe is packed with nutrients that are essential for your baby’s growth and development. Rolled oats are a great source of fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps your baby’s tummy full for longer periods. Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which are essential for healthy eyesight, skin, and immune system. They are also a great source of potassium, which helps in maintaining a healthy heart and blood pressure.

Weight Gain Recipe for Babies:

If your baby is underweight or needs to gain weight, this mango recipe is perfect for them. Mangoes are high in calories and provide the necessary nutrients to help your baby gain weight. You can add a tablespoon of full-fat yogurt or cream to this recipe to increase the calorie content.

Summer Special Recipe:

Mango is a fruit that is loved by everyone, especially during summers. This mango oats porridge recipe is a perfect summer special recipe for babies. It is not only delicious but also helps in keeping your baby hydrated during the hot summer days. You can also add a few mint leaves or grated coconut to this recipe for added flavor.

Conclusion:

Mango is a fruit that is loved by everyone, and this mango oats porridge recipe is perfect for babies. It is packed with nutrients that are essential for your baby’s growth and development. This recipe is not only delicious but also provides the necessary nutrients to help your baby gain weight. It is also a perfect summer special recipe for babies that helps in keeping them hydrated during the hot summer days. So, go ahead and try this recipe for your little one, and we are sure they will love it!

