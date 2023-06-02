“Mango Cake Recipe”: Quick and Simple Mango Dessert Recipe | No Bake, No Cook Mango Cake | Ready in Just 10 Minutes

Easy Mango Dessert Recipe | No Baking No Cooking | Mango Cake | 10 Minutes Mango Dessert

Introduction

Mango is the king of fruits and is widely loved by people around the world. It is not only delicious but also a very nutritious fruit. Mangoes are a rich source of Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and potassium. It is also low in calories and high in fiber, making it an ideal fruit for weight loss. Mangoes can be used in a variety of ways, and one of the most popular ways is to make a dessert out of it.

Ingredients

To make this easy mango dessert, you will need the following ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes

1 cup of whipped cream

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

10-12 digestive biscuits

1 tablespoon of butter

Instructions

Follow these simple instructions to make this delicious mango dessert in just 10 minutes:

Peel and chop the mangoes into small pieces and set them aside. In a mixing bowl, whip the cream using an electric mixer until it becomes thick and fluffy. Add sugar and vanilla extract to the cream and mix well. Crush the digestive biscuits into fine crumbs using a food processor or a rolling pin. Melt the butter in a microwave or on a stove and add it to the biscuit crumbs. Mix well. Take a small glass or a dessert bowl and layer the biscuit crumbs at the bottom. Add a layer of chopped mangoes on top of the biscuit crumbs. Add a layer of whipped cream on top of the mangoes. Repeat the layers of biscuit crumbs, mangoes, and whipped cream until the glass or the bowl is filled to the top. Garnish the dessert with a few pieces of chopped mangoes and serve chilled.

Variations

This easy mango dessert recipe can be customized according to your preferences. Here are a few variations you can try:

You can substitute digestive biscuits with graham crackers or any other type of cookies.

You can use any type of fruit instead of mangoes, such as strawberries, blueberries, or peaches.

You can add a layer of chocolate sauce or caramel sauce between the layers of biscuit crumbs, fruit, and whipped cream.

You can add a few drops of lemon juice to the whipped cream to give it a tangy flavor.

Conclusion

This easy mango dessert recipe is a perfect summer treat that can be made in just 10 minutes without any baking or cooking. It is creamy, sweet, and tangy, and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. You can make this dessert for a party or a potluck, or simply enjoy it as a quick and easy dessert after a meal. So, go ahead and try this delicious mango dessert recipe today and impress your guests with your culinary skills.

