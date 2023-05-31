“Mango Candy Recipe”: Recipe for Delicious Raw Mango Candy/ Homemade Mango Candy/ کچے آم کندی کی ترکیب/ How to Make Kacche Aam Ki Gummy Candy

Raw Mango Candy Recipe

Introduction

Raw mango candy, also known as kacche aam ki gummy candy, is a popular snack in many parts of the world. The sweet and tangy flavor of this candy makes it a favorite among people of all ages. You can easily make this candy at home using a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients

2 cups chopped raw mango

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp citric acid

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Instructions

Peel and chop the raw mango into small pieces. In a pan, add the chopped mango, sugar, water, and salt. Cook on medium heat until the mango is soft and the sugar has dissolved. Add the citric acid and stir well. Let the mixture cool down completely. Once cooled, blend the mixture until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any pulp or fibers. In a separate bowl, mix the cornstarch and powdered sugar. Add the mango mixture to the cornstarch mixture and mix well. Pour the mixture into a greased square pan. Let the mixture set for 4-5 hours or until firm. Cut the candy into small squares or any desired shape. Dust the candy with more powdered sugar before serving.

Variations

You can add different flavors to the candy to make it more interesting. Some popular variations include:

Spicy Mango Candy – Add a pinch of cayenne pepper or chili powder to the candy mixture.

Mango Coconut Candy – Add shredded coconut to the candy mixture for a tropical twist.

Mango Rose Candy – Add a few drops of rose water to the candy mixture for a floral flavor.

Mango Mint Candy – Add chopped fresh mint leaves to the candy mixture for a refreshing taste.

Conclusion

Raw mango candy is a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. With just a few ingredients and some patience, you can create a sweet and tangy candy that will satisfy your cravings. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of summer all year round.

Mango candy recipe Raw mango gummy candy Kacche Aam ki candy Homemade mango candy Sweet and sour mango candy

News Source : Maira Kanwal

Source Link :Raw Mango candy recipe/Mango candy/raw mango candy/کچے آم کی مزے دار کینڈی/kacche Aam ki gummy candy/