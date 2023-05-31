“Mango Candy Recipe”: Recipe for Delicious Raw Mango Candy/ Homemade Mango Candy/ کچے آم کندی کی ترکیب/ How to Make Kacche Aam Ki Gummy Candy

Raw Mango Candy Recipe
Introduction
Raw mango candy, also known as kacche aam ki gummy candy, is a popular snack in many parts of the world. The sweet and tangy flavor of this candy makes it a favorite among people of all ages. You can easily make this candy at home using a few simple ingredients.
Ingredients
- 2 cups chopped raw mango
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp citric acid
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 cup powdered sugar
Instructions
- Peel and chop the raw mango into small pieces.
- In a pan, add the chopped mango, sugar, water, and salt.
- Cook on medium heat until the mango is soft and the sugar has dissolved.
- Add the citric acid and stir well.
- Let the mixture cool down completely.
- Once cooled, blend the mixture until smooth.
- Strain the mixture through a fine mesh sieve to remove any pulp or fibers.
- In a separate bowl, mix the cornstarch and powdered sugar.
- Add the mango mixture to the cornstarch mixture and mix well.
- Pour the mixture into a greased square pan.
- Let the mixture set for 4-5 hours or until firm.
- Cut the candy into small squares or any desired shape.
- Dust the candy with more powdered sugar before serving.
Variations
You can add different flavors to the candy to make it more interesting. Some popular variations include:
- Spicy Mango Candy – Add a pinch of cayenne pepper or chili powder to the candy mixture.
- Mango Coconut Candy – Add shredded coconut to the candy mixture for a tropical twist.
- Mango Rose Candy – Add a few drops of rose water to the candy mixture for a floral flavor.
- Mango Mint Candy – Add chopped fresh mint leaves to the candy mixture for a refreshing taste.
Conclusion
Raw mango candy is a delicious and easy-to-make snack that can be enjoyed by everyone. With just a few ingredients and some patience, you can create a sweet and tangy candy that will satisfy your cravings. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of summer all year round.
