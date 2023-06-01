Mango chicken recipe: Adding a Tropical Twist to Classic Chicken Delights with a Mango Chicken Recipe

MANGO CHICKEN RECIPE: A TROPICAL TWIST TO CLASSIC CHICKEN DELIGHTS
Chicken is a classic staple in many households, but it can get boring if you cook it the same way every time. This is where mango chicken comes in, offering a tropical twist to your everyday chicken dish. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a mouthwatering and flavorful meal that will leave your taste buds asking for more.
Ingredients:
- 4 chicken breasts
- 1 ripe mango, peeled and diced
- 1 onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 cup chicken broth
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 lime, juiced
- Fresh cilantro, chopped
Instructions:
- Start by seasoning the chicken breasts with cumin, paprika, salt, and black pepper.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add olive oil. Once hot, add the chicken breasts and cook for 5-7 minutes per side, until browned and cooked through.
- Remove the chicken from the skillet and set aside on a plate.
- In the same skillet, add the onion and garlic and cook until soft and fragrant, about 2-3 minutes.
- Add the diced mango, chicken broth, honey, and lime juice to the skillet and stir to combine.
- Bring the mixture to a simmer and let it cook for 5-7 minutes, until the mango has softened and the sauce has thickened.
- Add the chicken back to the skillet and coat each piece with the mango sauce.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve hot.
Tips:
Here are some tips to make the most out of your mango chicken:
- Make sure to use ripe mangoes for the best flavor. You can tell if a mango is ripe by gently squeezing it – it should give slightly and feel soft to the touch.
- If you don’t have chicken broth, you can substitute it with water or vegetable broth.
- For a spicier version, you can add some red pepper flakes or diced jalapeño to the skillet.
- Serve the mango chicken with rice, quinoa, or your favorite vegetables for a complete meal.
Conclusion:
Mango chicken is a delicious and easy recipe that can add some excitement to your usual chicken dishes. With its sweet and tangy flavor, it’s sure to become a household favorite. Plus, it’s a great way to incorporate more fruits into your diet. Give this recipe a try and let us know what you think!
