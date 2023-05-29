Mango Chunda Recipe: Quick and Easy Raw Mango Chunda Recipe – Aam ka Chunda / Murabba / Gujrati Mango Pickle

Instant Raw Mango Chunda

Instant Raw Mango Chunda, also known as Aam ka Chunda or Murabba Recipe, is a delicious and easy-to-make mango pickle that is popular in Gujarat. It is made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, and can be enjoyed as a condiment with meals or as a snack.

Ingredients

2 cups grated raw mango (approx. 2 medium-sized raw mangoes)

2 cups sugar

1 tsp salt

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp asafoetida

1/4 cup oil

Instructions

Peel and grate the raw mangoes. In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds and fennel seeds. Let them splutter. Add the grated raw mango, salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and asafoetida. Mix well. Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the sugar and mix well. Cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has melted and the mixture has thickened. Add the roasted cumin powder and mix well. Let it cool completely and store in an airtight container.

Notes

Instant Raw Mango Chunda can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Serve it as a condiment with meals or as a snack with crackers or bread.

Conclusion

Instant Raw Mango Chunda is a delicious and easy-to-make mango pickle that is perfect for those who love the sweet and sour taste of raw mangoes. It is a popular condiment in Gujarat and can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of summer all year round!

