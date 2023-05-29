Mango Chunda Recipe: Quick and Easy Raw Mango Chunda Recipe – Aam ka Chunda / Murabba / Gujrati Mango Pickle

Instant Raw Mango Chunda
Instant Raw Mango Chunda, also known as Aam ka Chunda or Murabba Recipe, is a delicious and easy-to-make mango pickle that is popular in Gujarat. It is made with raw mangoes, sugar, and spices, and can be enjoyed as a condiment with meals or as a snack.
Ingredients
- 2 cups grated raw mango (approx. 2 medium-sized raw mangoes)
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1 tsp roasted cumin powder
- 1 tsp fennel seeds
- 1 tsp mustard seeds
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/4 tsp asafoetida
- 1/4 cup oil
Instructions
- Peel and grate the raw mangoes.
- In a pan, heat the oil and add the mustard seeds and fennel seeds. Let them splutter.
- Add the grated raw mango, salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and asafoetida. Mix well.
- Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Add the sugar and mix well.
- Cook on low heat for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has melted and the mixture has thickened.
- Add the roasted cumin powder and mix well.
- Let it cool completely and store in an airtight container.
Notes
Instant Raw Mango Chunda can be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 months. Serve it as a condiment with meals or as a snack with crackers or bread.
Conclusion
Instant Raw Mango Chunda is a delicious and easy-to-make mango pickle that is perfect for those who love the sweet and sour taste of raw mangoes. It is a popular condiment in Gujarat and can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes. Give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste of summer all year round!
News Source : Shyam Food Recipes
Source Link :Instant Raw Mango Chunda l Aam ka Chunda / Murabba Recipe l Easy Mango pickle l Gujrati Chunda l/