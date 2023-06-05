“Mango Chutney Recipe”: An Effortless and Scrumptious Recipe for Perfect Mango Chutney

H1: Make the Best Mango Chutney Ever! (Easy and Delicious Recipe)

H2: Introduction

Mango chutney is a popular condiment that is often served with Indian dishes. It is a sweet and tangy sauce that can be made in many different ways. In this article, we will be sharing an easy and delicious recipe for making the best mango chutney ever.

H2: Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you will need to make this mango chutney:

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced

1 onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon grated ginger

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

H2: Instructions

1. In a large saucepan, combine the diced mangoes, chopped onion, minced garlic, and grated ginger.

2. Add the sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt, black pepper, ground cumin, ground coriander, ground cinnamon, ground cloves, and cayenne pepper to the saucepan.

3. Mix all the ingredients together and bring them to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.

4. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the mixture for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until it has thickened and the mangoes have broken down.

5. Remove the saucepan from the heat and let the mango chutney cool to room temperature.

6. Store the mango chutney in a sterilized jar or airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

H2: Tips and Variations

– To make the mango chutney spicier, increase the amount of cayenne pepper or add some chopped fresh chili peppers.

– You can also add other ingredients to the mango chutney such as raisins, chopped apples, or dried apricots.

– If you prefer a smoother consistency, you can puree the mango chutney in a blender or food processor.

– This mango chutney can also be used as a marinade for chicken or pork before grilling.

H2: Conclusion

This easy and delicious recipe for mango chutney is a must-try for anyone who loves Indian cuisine or wants to try something new. With its sweet and tangy flavor, it is the perfect accompaniment to many different dishes. So go ahead and make the best mango chutney ever!

Mango chutney recipes Indian mango chutney Homemade mango chutney Sweet and spicy mango chutney Mango chutney condiment

News Source : Make This Recipe

Source Link :Make the Best Mango Chutney Ever! (Easy and Delicious Recipe)/