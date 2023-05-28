Mango Chutney Recipe: Easy Mango Chutney Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Mango Delight for Making and Storing

Sweet And Spicy Mango Chutney Recipe | Sweet Mango Recipe | Make & Store Recipe | Easy Mango Chutney

Mango is one of the most versatile fruits. Whether you want to make a delicious smoothie or a tangy salsa, mangoes can be used in a variety of dishes. One of the best ways to use mangoes is by making mango chutney. Mango chutney is a sweet and spicy condiment that can be served with a variety of dishes, from spicy curries to plain rice. In this article, we will share with you an easy recipe for sweet and spicy mango chutney that you can make and store at home.

Ingredients

To make this sweet and spicy mango chutney, you will need the following ingredients:

3 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of ginger, grated

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of red chili powder

1/2 teaspoon of cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder

1/4 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

1/4 cup of brown sugar

1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup of water

2 tablespoons of oil

Instructions

Now that you have all the ingredients, let’s start making the mango chutney.

Step 1: Heat the oil in a pan. Add the cumin seeds and let them splutter.

Step 2: Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn translucent.

Step 3: Add the minced garlic and grated ginger. Sauté for a minute or until the raw smell disappears.

Step 4: Add the chopped mangoes and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Step 5: Add the salt, red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, and cinnamon powder. Mix well.

Step 6: Add the brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, and water. Mix well and let it simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Step 7: Once the mangoes are cooked and the chutney has thickened, turn off the heat and let it cool.

Step 8: Transfer the chutney to a clean, airtight jar and store it in the refrigerator.

Serving Suggestions

This sweet and spicy mango chutney can be served with a variety of dishes. Here are some ideas:

Serve it with samosas or pakoras as a dip.

Use it as a spread on sandwiches or wraps.

Serve it with plain rice or biryani to add some sweetness and spice.

Use it as a marinade for chicken or fish.

Conclusion

Mango chutney is a delicious condiment that can add flavor to a variety of dishes. This sweet and spicy mango chutney recipe is easy to make and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. You can adjust the sweetness and spiciness according to your taste. So, the next time you have some ripe mangoes lying around, give this recipe a try and enjoy the deliciousness of mango chutney.

