“Mango Coconut Smoothie recipe”: Coconut Mango Smoothie

Summer Fruit Blend: Alphonso Mango, Makhana, Blanched Almonds and Coconut Milk

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy seasonal fruits. And what better way to relish them than by blending them into a refreshing and nutritious drink? This summer, try this delicious blend of Alphonso mango, makhana, blanched almonds, and coconut milk.

Alphonso Mango

Alphonso mango, also known as the king of mangoes, is a seasonal fruit that is available only during the summer months. It is known for its sweet and juicy flesh, which has a unique aroma and flavor. Alphonso mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which help boost immunity and improve skin health.

Makhana

Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular snack in India. It is low in calories and high in fiber, making it an ideal snack for weight loss. Makhana is also rich in protein, magnesium, and potassium, which help improve heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Blanched Almonds

Almonds are a rich source of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. They are also a good source of vitamin E, which is an antioxidant that helps protect the body from free radical damage. Blanched almonds are almonds that have been soaked in hot water and then peeled. The peeling process makes the almonds easier to digest and absorb.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is a creamy and delicious alternative to regular milk. It is made by blending coconut meat with water and then straining the mixture. Coconut milk is rich in medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are a type of healthy fat that the body can easily convert into energy. It is also a good source of vitamins C, E, and B vitamins.

Recipe

Here’s how to make this delicious and nutritious summer fruit blend:

Ingredients:

– 1 Alphonso mango, peeled and chopped

– 1/2 cup makhana

– 1/4 cup blanched almonds

– 1 cup coconut milk

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine the chopped mango, makhana, blanched almonds, and coconut milk.

2. Blend the mixture until smooth and creamy.

3. Pour the mixture into a glass and serve chilled.

This summer fruit blend is a perfect way to beat the heat and stay hydrated. It is also a great way to add variety to your fruit intake and get all the nutrients your body needs. So, go ahead and give this recipe a try and enjoy the taste and health benefits of these amazing seasonal fruits.

Mango Coconut Smoothie recipe Mango Coconut Smoothie benefits Mango Coconut Smoothie nutrition Mango Coconut Smoothie variations Mango Coconut Smoothie ingredients

News Source : Cookpad

Source Link :Mango Coconut Smoothie/