“Mango Dessert Recipe”: 15-Minute Easy Mango Dessert Recipe | Delicious Mango Dessert Recipe by Cook with Nuzhat

Mango Dessert Recipe

Introduction:

Mango is a delicious fruit that is enjoyed by many people around the world. It is not only tasty but also has numerous health benefits. Mango is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it an ideal fruit for a healthy diet. One of the best ways to enjoy mango is by making a delicious dessert. In this article, we will share a quick and easy mango dessert recipe that you can prepare in just 15 minutes.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup crushed cookies (optional)

Instructions:

Peel and dice the mango into small pieces and set aside. In a mixing bowl, whisk the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Add sugar and vanilla extract to the whipped cream and mix well. Add the diced mango to the whipped cream mixture and fold gently. If you want to add some crunch to your dessert, you can also add some crushed cookies at this point. Divide the mixture into serving bowls and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Garnish with some chopped mango or whipped cream and serve chilled.

Tip:

You can also use canned mango pulp instead of fresh mangoes if they are not available. However, fresh mangoes will give a better flavor and texture to the dessert.

Conclusion:

This mango dessert recipe is a quick and easy way to enjoy the delicious taste of mango. It is perfect for any occasion and can be prepared in just 15 minutes. The recipe requires minimal ingredients and can be customized based on your preference. So, the next time you have some ripe mangoes, try this recipe and impress your family and friends with your culinary skills.

Mango Pudding Recipe Mango Cheesecake Recipe Mango Sorbet Recipe Mango Ice Cream Recipe Mango Mousse Recipe

News Source : Cook With Nuzhat

Source Link :Mango Dessert recipe | 15 Min yummy Mango Dessert recipe| Easy Mango dessert recipe|Cook with Nuzhat/