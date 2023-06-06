“Mango Dessert Recipe”: Delicious Snack Recipe with Ripe Mango and Vermicelli / Quick and Easy Mango Dessert Recipe

Paka Aam ar Semai Diye Durdanto Shadher Nastar Recipe

Introduction

Desserts are an essential part of any meal. They add a touch of sweetness and complete the dining experience. Among all the desserts, mango desserts are a favorite in the summer season. Mangoes are a versatile fruit that can be used in several different ways to make delicious desserts. In this article, we will share a recipe for one such dessert that combines the goodness of mangoes with the sweetness of semai.

Ingredients

Ripe mangoes – 2 (peeled and mashed)

Vermicelli (semai) – 1 cup

Milk – 2 cups

Condensed milk – ½ cup

Sugar – 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1 tsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cashew nuts – 8-10 (chopped)

Instructions

In a pan, heat the ghee and add the chopped cashew nuts. Fry until golden brown and set aside. In the same pan, add the vermicelli and roast until golden brown. Remove from the pan and keep aside. In a separate pan, boil the milk with the sugar and cardamom powder until it reduces to half its quantity. Add the condensed milk and stir well until everything is combined. Add the mashed mangoes to the milk mixture and stir well. Add the roasted vermicelli and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the vermicelli is soft and the mixture thickens. Garnish with the fried cashew nuts. Chill in the refrigerator for 1 hour before serving.

Conclusion

This mango dessert recipe is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. The combination of mangoes, semai, and milk creates a creamy and delicious dessert that is perfect for any occasion. You can also add other nuts like almonds or pistachios to enhance the flavor. So, next time you have some ripe mangoes, try this recipe and treat yourself to a delightful dessert.

