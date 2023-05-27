“Mango Dessert Recipe”: Quick and Tasty Recipe for Dessert | Mouthwatering Mango Dessert Recipe | Simple and Delectable Treat

Easy & Quick Dessert Recipe | Mango Dessert Recipe | Delicious & Easy Dessert

Introduction

Desserts are the perfect way to end any meal, and what better way to do that than with a delicious and easy mango dessert recipe? Mangoes are not only delicious but also very healthy, making them a great choice for any dessert. In this article, we will share a quick and easy recipe for a mango dessert that is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients

To make this delicious mango dessert, you will need the following ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes

1/2 cup of heavy cream

1/2 cup of condensed milk

1/4 cup of sugar

1/4 cup of water

1/4 cup of chopped nuts (optional)

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make this delicious mango dessert:

Peel and dice the mangoes and set them aside. In a pan, add sugar and water and cook it on medium heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens slightly. Add the diced mangoes to the pan and cook for a few minutes until the mangoes are soft and tender. Remove the pan from the heat and let it cool. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. Add the condensed milk to the whipped cream and mix well. Add the cooled mango mixture to the whipped cream and mix well. Refrigerate the dessert for at least an hour. Garnish with chopped nuts (optional) before serving.

Conclusion

This mango dessert is not only easy to make but also very delicious. The sweetness of the mangoes, combined with the creaminess of the whipped cream, makes for a perfect dessert that is sure to leave your taste buds wanting more. You can also add your own twist to the recipe by adding different fruits or nuts to the mix. So, next time you are craving something sweet, give this mango dessert recipe a try, and you won’t be disappointed!

Fruit-based dessert recipe No-bake dessert recipe Summer dessert recipe Quick and easy dessert ideas Mango pudding recipe

News Source : Cooking with Mishu

Source Link :Easy & Quick Dessert Recipe | Mango Dessert Recipe | Delicious & easy dessert/