Mango dessert recipe.: Refreshing Summer Dessert: Sagu Dana Mango Delight Recipe

Sagu Dana Mango Dessert: A Refreshing Summer Treat

Summer is the perfect time to enjoy refreshing desserts, and what better way to indulge in the season than with a delicious mango dessert? Sagu Dana Mango Dessert is a popular dish in many Southeast Asian countries, and it is loved for its sweet and creamy taste. This dessert is perfect for hot summer days as it cools you down and satisfies your sweet tooth.

Ingredients

1 cup of sagu dana (small tapioca pearls)

1 can of mango pulp (30 oz)

2 cups of water

1 cup of milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/4 teaspoon of cardamom powder

A pinch of salt

Chopped mangoes for garnish

Instructions

Soak the sagu dana in water for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, drain the water and set it aside. In a pot, combine the mango pulp, water, milk, sugar, cardamom powder, and salt. Mix everything well and bring it to a boil. Once the mixture comes to a boil, add the soaked sagu dana. Stir occasionally to prevent the sagu dana from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Cook the mixture for about 15 to 20 minutes or until the sagu dana turns translucent. Turn off the heat and let it cool down to room temperature. Once it is cooled, transfer the mixture into a serving bowl and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or until it thickens. Garnish with chopped mangoes before serving.

Variations

You can also try different variations of this recipe by adding different fruits or flavors to the mixture. Here are some ideas:

Use coconut milk instead of regular milk for a creamier texture.

Add chopped fresh fruits like strawberries, kiwi, or pineapple to the mixture to add more flavor and texture.

Add a pinch of saffron to the mixture for a unique flavor and aroma.

You can also serve this dessert with ice cream or whipped cream for an extra indulgence.

Conclusion

Sagu Dana Mango Dessert is a perfect summer treat that is easy to make and loved by many. It is a refreshing dessert that will cool you down on hot summer days. This dessert is perfect for parties or gatherings, and you can also experiment with different variations to cater to your taste buds. So, go ahead and try this recipe, and let the sweet and creamy taste of mangoes take over your senses!

