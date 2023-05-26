“Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Recipe”: Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Replica

Copycat Starbucks Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Looking for the most refreshing summer drink? This mango dragon fruit lemonade is the answer! It’s so easy to whip up and tastes just like Starbucks! Each sip is filled with bright, juicy flavor that’s guaranteed to quench your thirst.

If you love Starbucks but hate what it does to your wallet, you have to try making some of their signature drinks at home! I know you’ll love this copycat pink drink recipe as well!

Ingredients You’ll Need

Making a copycat version of the Starbucks mango dragonfruit refresher at home is super simple. Here is everything that you will need to whip up a glass. (Or two!) See the recipe card below for exact measurements.

White Grape Juice: Gives the drink a light, tart flavor. You can also substitute this for apple juice.

Mango Juice: Adds a burst of tropical goodness!

Lemonade: No summer drink is complete without lemonade! It makes this drink bright and tangy.

Fresh or Frozen Dragonfruit: Both work, just make sure it’s cut into small chunks for that Starbucks feel. Another great option is to use freeze-dried dragon fruit pieces. Dragon fruit has a mellow flavor that’s somewhere in between a kiwi and a pear. You’re going to love it in this lemonade!

Ice: Because this mango dragonfruit lemonade is best served cold!

How to Make Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade

To make this delicious drink, all you need to do is shake all of the ingredients together! For this step you can use a cocktail shaker, but a sealed jar will work just as well.

Combine: Add the grape juice, mango juice, lemonade, and dragon fruit to a jar or cocktail shaker. Shake and Serve: Shake well, then pour into a glass over ice, and enjoy!

Tips and Variations

Mango dragon fruit lemonade is just as easy to customize as it is to make. Here are a few extra ways to create the perfect summer drink:

Dragon Drink: At Starbucks, if you add coconut milk to a mango dragon fruit refresher, it becomes the “dragon drink.” This adds a creaminess to the drink that is so satisfying!

Add Caffeine: There isn’t any caffeine in this drink on its own, but you can add green coffee extract powder (this is what Starbucks uses) or a splash of green tea or black tea!

Make it Sweeter: If your mango dragon fruit lemonade is too tart, feel free to add simple syrup or Stevia.

Add Dragon Fruit Powder: Add a tablespoon of dragon fruit powder to your drink mixture for a deeper pink color and extra fruity flavor. It also gives the lemonade a boost of antioxidants!

Storing Leftovers

In an airtight pitcher, your mango dragon fruit lemonade will last for about 3 days. Keep refrigerated. If planning to store for more than a day, it is best to strain out the chunks of dragon fruit. Dragon fruit has a very short shelf life once thawed and it would be a shame for it to spoil the drink.

More Refreshing Summer Beverages

These are a few more drinks that are perfect for hot summer afternoons! Making one of these recipes is the most delicious way to keep cool and stay hydrated. Plus, they’re super easy to make, and are a great activity for the kids.

Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Recipe Starbucks Copycat Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade How to Make Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade Ingredients Refreshing Summer Drinks: Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade

News Source : The Recipe Critic

Source Link :Copycat Mango Dragon Fruit Lemonade/