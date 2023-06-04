“Mango Fruit Cream Recipe”: Creating a Mango Fruit Cream in Less Than 10 Minutes

It’s Time to Indulge in Mango Treats

The season of mangoes is finally here. With ripe and delicious options of this fruit available in the market, it is the ideal time to indulge in some tasty mango treats. Mangoes are not only delicious but also packed with nutrients that are beneficial for our health.

Health Benefits of Mangoes

Mangoes are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for our well-being. Here are some of the health benefits of mangoes:

Mangoes are rich in vitamin C, which boosts our immune system and protects us from infections.

Mangoes contain fiber, which aids digestion and prevents constipation.

Mangoes are a good source of vitamin A, which is essential for eye health.

Mangoes contain antioxidants that protect our cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Mangoes are low in calories and can help in weight loss.

Mango Treats to Try

Here are some delicious mango treats that you can try this season:

Mango Smoothie

Mango smoothie is a refreshing and healthy drink that you can enjoy as a breakfast or a mid-day snack. To make a mango smoothie, blend together chopped mango, yogurt, milk, honey, and ice cubes. You can also add other fruits like banana, pineapple, or strawberries to enhance the flavor.

Mango Salsa

Mango salsa is a perfect accompaniment to grilled meats or fish. To make mango salsa, mix together chopped mango, red onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime juice, and salt. Serve chilled and enjoy the burst of flavors.

Mango Ice Cream

Mango ice cream is a creamy and delicious dessert that you can make at home. To make mango ice cream, blend together chopped mango, heavy cream, condensed milk, and vanilla extract. Freeze the mixture for a few hours and then enjoy the velvety smooth texture of the ice cream.

Mango Lassi

Mango lassi is a popular drink in India that is made by blending together ripe mango, yogurt, milk, and sugar. It is a refreshing drink that is perfect for hot summer days.

Conclusion

Mangoes are a delicious and healthy fruit that can be enjoyed in many ways. From smoothies to ice cream, there are numerous mango treats that you can try this season. So, go ahead and indulge in some mango goodness and reap the health benefits at the same time.

News Source : Smita Mishra

Source Link :How to make under-10 minute Mango Fruit Cream/