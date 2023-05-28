Mango Halwa Recipe: Mango Halwa Recipe | Aam Ka Halwa Without Semolina or Custard Powder | Flavours of Bushra Kitchen

Mango Halwa Recipe| Aam Ka Halwa|No Suji,No Custard Powder

Mango Halwa is a delicious and easy dessert that can be prepared at home with minimal ingredients. This recipe does not require any suji or custard powder, making it a healthier option for all those who love to indulge in sweets. The sweet, rich, and creamy taste of mangoes will leave you craving for more. Let’s learn how to make this delightful dessert.

Ingredients:

Mango Puree – 1 cup

Ghee – 3 tbsp

Milk – 1 cup

Sugar – 1/2 cup

Cardamom Powder – 1/2 tsp

Almonds – 10-12

Cashews – 10-12

Raisins – 1 tbsp

Instructions:

Step 1 – Heat the Ghee

Heat 3 tbsp of ghee in a non-stick pan on medium heat. Once the ghee is hot, add the almonds, cashews, and raisins. Fry them until they turn golden brown and the raisins puff up.

Step 2 – Add the Mango Puree

Add 1 cup of mango puree to the pan and stir well. Cook for 2-3 minutes until the puree thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Step 3 – Add the Milk

Add 1 cup of milk to the pan and stir well. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the milk is absorbed and the mixture thickens. Keep stirring continuously to prevent lumps from forming.

Step 4 – Add the Sugar

Add 1/2 cup of sugar to the pan and stir well. Cook for 4-5 minutes until the sugar dissolves and the mixture thickens further.

Step 5 – Add the Cardamom Powder

Add 1/2 tsp of cardamom powder to the pan and mix well. Cook for another 2-3 minutes until the halwa thickens and starts to leave the sides of the pan.

Step 6 – Garnish and Serve

Garnish the halwa with fried almonds, cashews, and raisins. Serve hot or chilled.

Health Benefits:

Mangoes are a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are known to boost immunity, aid digestion, and improve skin health. Ghee is a good source of healthy fats and is known to aid digestion and boost immunity. Milk is a rich source of calcium and protein, which are essential for bone health and muscle growth. Almonds, cashews, and raisins are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help to boost immunity and prevent chronic diseases.

Conclusion:

Mango Halwa is a delicious and easy dessert that can be prepared at home with minimal ingredients. This recipe does not require any suji or custard powder, making it a healthier option for all those who love to indulge in sweets. The sweet, rich, and creamy taste of mangoes will leave you craving for more. So, try this recipe at home and enjoy the goodness of mangoes in a dessert.

