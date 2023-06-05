“Mango Ice Cream Recipe”: How to Make Mango Ice Cream at Home: A Delicious Recipe

Introduction:

Mango ice cream is one of the most popular and flavorful ice cream recipes around the world. The sweet and juicy flavor of mangoes combines perfectly with the creamy texture of ice cream, creating a dessert that is both refreshing and satisfying. In this article, we are going to discuss everything you need to know about mango ice cream, including its recipe, benefits, and nutritional value.

Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups of ripe mango puree

1 cup of heavy cream

1 cup of whole milk

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the mango puree, heavy cream, whole milk, granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and salt until well combined. Pour the mixture into an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions until the ice cream is thick and creamy. Once the ice cream is ready, transfer it to a freezer-safe container and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight. Serve the ice cream in scoops and enjoy the delicious flavor of mango.

Benefits:

Rich in nutrients: Mangoes are high in vitamins A and C, potassium, and antioxidants, making them a healthy addition to any diet. Boosts immunity: Mangoes contain high levels of vitamin C, which supports the immune system and helps protect against colds and flu. Promotes digestion: Mangoes are rich in dietary fiber, which helps promote digestive health and prevent constipation. Lowers cholesterol: Mangoes contain compounds that can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Nutritional Value:

One cup of mango ice cream (140g) contains:

Calories: 225

Protein: 2g

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 30g

Conclusion:

Mango ice cream is a delicious and nutritious dessert that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. With its sweet and juicy flavor and creamy texture, it is the perfect treat for a hot summer day or any time of the year. So, if you are a fan of mangoes, be sure to try this recipe and indulge in the goodness of this fruit.

