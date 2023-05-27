“Mango ice cream recipe”: Ice Cream Base Recipe and Flavored Variations: Mango Ice Cream Recipe in Hindi

Homemade Ice Cream Base & Flavored Ice Cream Recipe

Who doesn’t love ice cream? It’s a delicious treat that can be enjoyed all year round. While store-bought ice cream is convenient, making your own ice cream at home can be a fun and rewarding experience. Plus, you can control the ingredients and flavors to create a truly unique dessert. In this article, we’ll share a homemade ice cream base recipe and a flavored ice cream recipe that you can try at home.

Homemade Ice Cream Base Recipe

The first step in making ice cream is creating a base. This is the mixture that gives ice cream its creamy texture. Here’s a simple recipe for a homemade ice cream base:

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

In a medium saucepan, heat the heavy cream and whole milk over medium heat until it starts to steam. Do not boil. In a separate bowl, whisk together the granulated sugar, vanilla extract, and salt. Slowly pour the sugar mixture into the saucepan with the cream and milk, whisking constantly until the sugar is fully dissolved. Remove the mixture from the heat and let it cool to room temperature. Once the mixture is cool, cover it and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight.

Mango Ice Cream Recipe (Hindi)

Now that you have your ice cream base, it’s time to add some flavor. This mango ice cream recipe is perfect for those who love fruity and refreshing desserts. Plus, it’s easy to make and doesn’t require an ice cream machine.

Ingredients:

2 cups mango puree

1 cup homemade ice cream base

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Instructions:

In a small saucepan, heat the granulated sugar and water over medium heat until the sugar is fully dissolved. Let it cool to room temperature. In a blender, puree the mango until it’s smooth. In a large bowl, mix together the mango puree, homemade ice cream base, sugar syrup, and lemon juice. Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and freeze for 2-3 hours, stirring every 30 minutes to break up any ice crystals. Once the ice cream is fully frozen, let it sit at room temperature for 5-10 minutes before scooping and serving.

Conclusion

Making your own ice cream at home is a fun and delicious way to experiment with flavors and ingredients. With this homemade ice cream base recipe and mango ice cream recipe, you can create a refreshing dessert that’s perfect for any occasion. So, grab your ingredients and get ready to churn up some homemade ice cream!

