“Mango ice cream recipe”: Make Delicious Mango Ice Cream with Only Two Ingredients – Recipe by Cook with Shagun

Only 2 Ingredients Mango Ice Cream Recipe

Introduction

Mango is a delicious, juicy, and sweet fruit that is loved by all. It is not only a favorite fruit among many but also a versatile ingredient that can be used to make numerous dishes. One of the most popular desserts made with mango is mango ice cream. Mango ice cream is a refreshing and creamy dessert that can be enjoyed on a hot summer day. The best part about this dessert is that it requires only two ingredients to make. Yes, you read it right! You can make delicious mango ice cream with just two ingredients.

Ingredients

To make this delicious mango ice cream, you will need the following two ingredients.

2 cups of ripe mangoes

1 can of condensed milk

Instructions

Making mango ice cream is very simple and easy. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to make this delicious dessert.

Peel and chop the ripe mangoes into small pieces and put them in a blender. Add the condensed milk to the blender and blend the mangoes and condensed milk until they form a smooth mixture. Pour the mixture into a container and freeze it for at least 6 hours or overnight. Once the mango ice cream is frozen, take it out of the freezer and let it sit for 10-15 minutes to soften. Serve the mango ice cream in a bowl or cone and enjoy!

Tips

Here are some tips that you can follow to make the perfect mango ice cream.

Use ripe and sweet mangoes to get the best flavor.

You can also add some vanilla extract or cardamom powder to the mixture to enhance the flavor.

Make sure to blend the mangoes and condensed milk well to get a smooth and creamy texture.

Freeze the mango ice cream for at least 6 hours or overnight to get the perfect consistency.

If you want to make a bigger batch of mango ice cream, you can double or triple the recipe accordingly.

Conclusion

Mango ice cream is a delicious and refreshing dessert that can be enjoyed by all. With just two ingredients, you can make this creamy and flavorful dessert at home. This recipe is perfect for those who want to make a quick and easy dessert without any hassle. So, go ahead and try this recipe and enjoy the goodness of mangoes in a bowl of ice cream.

