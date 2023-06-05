Mango Ice Cream Recipe: Make Mango Ice Cream with just 2 Ingredients and No Condensed Milk

Mango Ice Cream Recipe Only with 2 Ingredients | No Condensed Milk

Introduction

Mango ice cream is one of the most popular dessert recipes that are loved by all ages. It is a perfect dish that can be served on any occasion and in any season. However, most of the traditional recipes for mango ice cream require a lot of ingredients and a lot of effort. But, what if we tell you that you can make a delicious mango ice cream with just 2 ingredients and without using condensed milk? Yes, you read it right. In this article, we will share with you a simple and easy recipe for mango ice cream that requires only two ingredients- Mango and heavy cream.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

2 cups of heavy cream

Instructions

Step 1: Peel and dice the mangoes

Begin by peeling and dicing the mangoes. Make sure that the mangoes are fully ripe and juicy. This will give your ice cream the perfect mango flavor.

Step 2: Puree the mangoes

Put the diced mangoes in a blender or food processor and blend them until they turn into a smooth puree. Make sure that there are no lumps or chunks in the puree.

Step 3: Whip the heavy cream

In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. This will take around 5-7 minutes.

Step 4: Mix the mango puree with the whipped cream

Gently fold the mango puree into the whipped cream until it is fully incorporated. Make sure that you do not overmix it, or else the mixture will become runny.

Step 5: Freeze the mixture

Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and cover it with a lid or plastic wrap. Place it in the freezer for at least 4-6 hours or until it is fully frozen.

Step 6: Serve and enjoy

Once the ice cream is fully frozen, take it out of the freezer and let it sit at room temperature for a few minutes. This will make it easier to scoop. Serve the ice cream in bowls or cones and enjoy!

Tips and Tricks

Make sure that the mangoes are fully ripe and juicy. If they are not, the ice cream will lack the perfect mango flavor.

Whip the heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks. This will give your ice cream a creamy and smooth texture.

Do not overmix the mango puree with the whipped cream, or else the mixture will become runny.

If you want to add some crunch to your ice cream, you can mix in some chopped nuts or chocolate chips before freezing.

You can also experiment with different fruits and flavors. Try using strawberries, peaches, or bananas instead of mangoes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, making mango ice cream at home is super easy and requires only two ingredients- Mango and heavy cream. This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a quick and easy dessert that is both delicious and healthy. So, go ahead and try this recipe at home, and we are sure that you will love it!

