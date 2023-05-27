Mango Ice Lolly Recipe: How to Make Mango Ice Lollies: A Refreshing Summer Recipe

Mango Popsicle

Introduction

Mango Popsicle is a perfect treat for summers. It is a refreshing, sweet, and healthy dessert that everyone loves, especially kids. Mango Popsicle is a perfect combination of juicy and pulpy mangoes with a creamy texture.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Peel and chop the mangoes into small pieces and blend them in a blender until smooth. In a saucepan, add water and sugar and heat it until the sugar dissolves. Let it cool. Add the mango puree, heavy cream, milk, and vanilla extract to the sugar syrup and mix well. Pour the mixture into Popsicle molds and insert the sticks. Freeze the Popsicles for at least 6 hours or overnight. To remove the Popsicles from the molds, run them under warm water for a few seconds. Serve and enjoy!

Benefits of Mango Popsicle

Mango Popsicle is not only a delicious dessert but also a healthy one. Mango is a great source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium. It is also rich in antioxidants, which help to protect our body from harmful free radicals.

Mango Popsicle is a perfect way to beat the heat and stay hydrated in summers. It is a low-calorie dessert that can satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra pounds.

Mango Ice Candy Recipe

Introduction

Mango Ice Candy is a popular Filipino frozen treat that is perfect for summers. It is a simple and easy-to-make dessert that requires only a few ingredients. Mango Ice Candy is a perfect combination of sweet and tangy mangoes with a refreshing icy texture.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

1 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

Peel and chop the mangoes into small pieces and blend them in a blender until smooth. In a saucepan, add water and sugar and heat it until the sugar dissolves. Let it cool. Add the mango puree, heavy cream, milk, and vanilla extract to the sugar syrup and mix well. Pour the mixture into ice candy bags and tie them with a knot. Freeze the ice candy bags for at least 6 hours or overnight. To serve, cut off the knot and enjoy!

Benefits of Mango Ice Candy

Mango Ice Candy is a healthy and refreshing dessert that is perfect for summers. Mango is a great source of vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and potassium. It is also rich in antioxidants, which help to protect our body from harmful free radicals.

Mango Ice Candy is a low-calorie dessert that can satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra pounds. It is also a perfect way to stay hydrated in summers.

How to make Ice Lolly

Introduction

Ice Lolly is a frozen treat that is perfect for summers. It is a simple and easy-to-make dessert that requires only a few ingredients. Ice Lolly is a perfect combination of your favorite flavors with a refreshing icy texture.

Ingredients

2 cups of your favorite fruit juice or flavored drink

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

In a saucepan, add fruit juice or flavored drink and sugar and heat it until the sugar dissolves. Let it cool. Add heavy cream, milk, and vanilla extract to the juice mixture and mix well. Pour the mixture into Ice Lolly molds and insert the sticks. Freeze the Ice Lollies for at least 6 hours or overnight. To remove the Ice Lollies from the molds, run them under warm water for a few seconds. Serve and enjoy!

Benefits of Ice Lolly

Ice Lolly is a healthy and refreshing dessert that is perfect for summers. It is a low-calorie dessert that can satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra pounds. It is also a perfect way to stay hydrated in summers.

You can customize Ice Lolly with your favorite flavors and ingredients. You can use fresh fruit juices, flavored drinks, yogurt, and even vegetables to make Ice Lolly. Ice Lolly is an excellent way to sneak in some healthy ingredients into your diet, especially for kids who are picky eaters.

