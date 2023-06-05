“Mango Iced Tea Recipe”: VIDEO: A Delectable Recipe for Homemade Mango Iced Tea to Satisfy Your Thirst this Summer

Introduction

Mango is a fruit that is loved by people all around the world. This seasonal fruit, which is available only in the summer season, has a huge fan following. People have been trying to make different dishes out of this tasty fruit. In this article, we will discuss how to make mango iced tea at home using simple ingredients.

Ingredients Required

To make mango iced tea at home, you will need the following ingredients:

Mangoes – 2 ripe mangoes Tea Bags – 2 Sugar – 2 tablespoons Water – 2 cups Ice Cubes – 1 cup

Method

Follow the below steps to make mango iced tea at home:

Step 1: Peel and cut the mangoes into small pieces.

Step 2: In a blender, blend the mango pieces until they become smooth.

Step 3: In a pan, boil water and add tea bags to it. Let it steep for 5 minutes.

Step 4: Remove the tea bags and let the tea cool down.

Step 5: In a separate pan, add the blended mango and sugar. Cook it on low heat for 5 minutes.

Step 6: Add the cooled tea to the mango mixture and stir it well.

Step 7: Pour the mixture into a jug and add ice cubes.

Step 8: Stir the mixture well and serve it chilled.

Benefits of Mango Iced Tea

Mango iced tea not only provides a refreshing taste but also has several health benefits. Here are some benefits of mango iced tea:

Hydrates the body: Mango iced tea is a perfect drink to keep yourself hydrated during summers. Boosts immunity: Mangoes are rich in Vitamin C, which helps in boosting immunity. Improves digestion: Mangoes are rich in fiber, which helps in improving digestion. Lowers cholesterol: Mangoes are known to lower bad cholesterol levels in the body.

Conclusion

In conclusion, mango iced tea is a perfect summer drink that is not only refreshing but also has several health benefits. You can easily make this drink at home with simple ingredients. So, why not try making this delicious drink and beat the heat this summer.

