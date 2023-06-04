“Mango Jar Dessert Recipe”: Live Session with Monika Shrivastav: How to Make a Delicious Mango Jar Dessert

Mango Jar Dessert by Monika Shrivastav | Dessert Recipe | Cooking | Live Session

Desserts are always the perfect way to end a meal. They provide the right amount of sweetness and satisfaction to end a meal on a high note. Mango Jar Dessert is one such dessert that is perfect for any occasion. This recipe is easy to make and can be prepared ahead of time, making it perfect for parties or gatherings.

Monika Shrivastav, a renowned chef, recently shared her recipe for Mango Jar Dessert in a live session. In this article, we will go through the recipe step-by-step and learn how to make this delicious dessert.

Ingredients

To make Mango Jar Dessert, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup Mango Puree

1 cup Whipped Cream

1/2 cup Condensed Milk

1/2 cup Milk

1/2 cup Crushed Biscuits

1/4 cup Melted Butter

1 tsp Vanilla Essence

Mint Leaves (for garnishing)

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Mango Puree

To make the Mango Puree, take 2-3 ripe mangoes and peel and chop them into small pieces. Put them in a blender and blend them until they become a smooth puree.

Step 2: Prepare the Biscuit Base

To prepare the biscuit base, take the crushed biscuits and mix them with melted butter. Mix well until the biscuits are coated with the butter.

Step 3: Assemble the Dessert

Take a jar and spoon in some of the biscuit base. Press it down to create a firm base. Then, add a layer of mango puree on top of the biscuit base. Repeat the process until you reach the top of the jar.

Step 4: Prepare the Cream Mixture

In a separate bowl, mix together the whipped cream, condensed milk, milk, and vanilla essence. Mix well until everything is well combined.

Step 5: Add the Cream Mixture

Spoon in some of the cream mixture on top of the mango layer. Repeat the process until you reach the top of the jar.

Step 6: Garnish

Garnish the dessert with some mint leaves.

Step 7: Chill

Refrigerate the Mango Jar Dessert for at least 2 hours before serving.

