Mango Kadhi Recipe: Mango Kadhi Recipe: A Refreshing Gujarati Summer Special Fajeto Dish

Fajeto Recipe – The Perfect Summer Mango Kadhi

Summer is here, and so is the season of mangoes. Mangoes are the perfect fruit for the summer season, and what better way to enjoy them than by making a delicious mango kadhi or fajeto. Fajeto is a traditional Gujarati recipe that is made with ripe mangoes and curd. It is a sweet and sour dish that is perfect for the hot summer days.

Ingredients for Fajeto Recipe

2 ripe mangoes, peeled and chopped

1 cup curd

2 tbsp besan (gram flour)

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp green chilli paste

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/4 tsp asafoetida

2 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 tbsp oil

A few curry leaves

A few coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions for Fajeto Recipe

In a bowl, whisk the curd and besan together until there are no lumps. Set aside. Heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds and mustard seeds. When they start crackling, add asafoetida and curry leaves. Add ginger paste and green chilli paste and sauté for a few seconds. Add chopped mangoes and sauté for a minute. Add turmeric powder, salt, and sugar. Mix well. Add the curd and besan mixture and mix well. Add water as required to get the desired consistency of the fajeto. Let the fajeto simmer for 5-6 minutes until it thickens. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with steamed rice or roti.

Tips for making the perfect Fajeto

Use ripe mangoes for the perfect taste of fajeto.

Whisk the curd and besan together until there are no lumps to avoid any curdling of the curd.

Adjust the sugar and salt as per your taste.

Add water as required to get the desired consistency of the fajeto.

Simmer the fajeto for 5-6 minutes to thicken it.

Garnish with fresh coriander leaves for added flavor and freshness.

Conclusion

Fajeto is a delicious and traditional Gujarati recipe that is perfect for the summer season. It is a sweet and sour dish that is made with ripe mangoes and curd. It is easy to make and can be enjoyed with steamed rice or roti. Use the tips mentioned above to make the perfect fajeto and enjoy the flavors of summer. So go ahead, try out this recipe and enjoy the deliciousness of fajeto.

