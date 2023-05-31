Mango Leche Flan Pie: A Recipe for Mango Leche Flan Pie: Baking a Deliciously Custardy Mango Pie

How To Bake Mango Leche Flan Pie

Introduction

Mango Leche Flan Pie is a perfect dessert for any occasion, especially during summer, as it is made with sweet, juicy mangoes and creamy custard. This recipe combines the traditional Filipino dessert, Leche Flan, with the tropical flavor of mangoes to create a delicious and refreshing dessert.

Ingredients

To make the Mango Leche Flan Pie, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup sugar

2 cups ripe mangoes, diced

1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk

6 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 pre-made pie crust

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to make the Mango Leche Flan Pie:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the sugar in a saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar turns into a golden brown caramel. Pour the caramel into the pre-made pie crust, spreading it evenly over the bottom and sides of the crust. Set aside to cool. In a blender, puree the diced mangoes until smooth. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and pureed mangoes. Mix well until all the ingredients are fully incorporated. Pour the mixture into the pie crust, on top of the cooled caramel. Bake the pie for 50-60 minutes, or until the custard is set and the top is golden brown. Remove the pie from the oven and let it cool to room temperature. Refrigerate the pie for at least 2 hours, or until it is completely chilled. To serve, run a knife around the edge of the pie to loosen it from the sides, then invert the pie onto a serving plate. The caramel will be on top, and the custard will be on the bottom. Garnish with additional diced mangoes, if desired.

Tips

Here are some tips to make sure your Mango Leche Flan Pie turns out perfectly:

Use ripe, sweet mangoes for the best flavor.

Make sure the caramel is spread evenly over the bottom and sides of the pie crust.

Blend the mangoes until they are completely smooth to avoid any lumps in the custard.

Bake the pie until the custard is set, but be careful not to overbake it, as it can become tough and rubbery.

Let the pie cool completely before refrigerating to avoid condensation on the custard.

When inverting the pie onto a serving plate, be gentle to avoid cracking the custard or breaking the caramel.

Conclusion

Mango Leche Flan Pie is a delicious and unique dessert that is perfect for any occasion. With its creamy custard and sweet mango flavor, it is sure to be a hit with your friends and family. Follow these simple instructions and tips to create a dessert that is not only delicious but also visually stunning. Enjoy!

