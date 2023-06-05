“Mango Mastani recipe”: Easy Home Cooking Recipe: Mango Mastani – A Delicious and Refreshing Summer Drink

Mango Mastani – The Perfect Summer Drink
When it comes to summer drinks, Mango Mastani is an all-time favorite. This creamy, fruity, and delicious drink is perfect to beat the heat and refresh yourself on a hot day. Mango Mastani is a popular drink in India, especially in Maharashtra, where it originated. It is a perfect blend of mango pulp, ice cream, milk, and nuts. In this article, we will guide you on how to make Mango Mastani at home.
Ingredients required for Mango Mastani:
- Mango Pulp
- Vanilla Ice Cream
- Milk
- Sugar
- Dry Fruits (Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios)
- Saffron Strands
- Cardamom Powder
- Water
Step 1: Preparing the Mango Pulp
Take 2-3 ripe mangoes and cut them into small pieces. Add the mango pieces into a blender and blend until smooth. If the mango pulp is too thick, you can add a little water to it.
Step 2: Preparing the Mastani
Take a tall glass and add 3-4 scoops of vanilla ice cream. Pour the mango pulp over the ice cream. Add a pinch of cardamom powder and saffron strands to the mixture.
Step 3: Preparing the Milk
Take a pan and add 2 cups of milk to it. Add sugar to taste and bring the milk to a boil. Once the milk starts boiling, turn off the flame and let it cool down.
Step 4: Adding Milk to the Mango Mastani
Once the milk has cooled down, pour it over the mango pulp and ice cream mixture. Mix everything together using a spoon.
Step 5: Garnishing the Mango Mastani
Take a few almonds, cashews, and pistachios and chop them into small pieces. Add the chopped dry fruits on top of the Mango Mastani. You can also add a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top to make it look more appealing.
Step 6: Serving the Mango Mastani
Mango Mastani is best served chilled. You can keep it in the refrigerator for an hour or two before serving. Serve it with a straw and a spoon.
Conclusion:
Mango Mastani is a perfect summer drink that is easy to make and tastes delicious. It is a perfect blend of mango pulp, ice cream, milk, and nuts. You can make it at home with simple ingredients and enjoy it with your friends and family. Mango Mastani is a must-try drink for all mango lovers. It is a refreshing and satisfying drink that will leave you wanting more. So, go ahead and try this recipe at home and let us know how it turned out.
