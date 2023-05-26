“Mango Panna Recipe”: Nighat Ki Recipes: Quick and Easy Mango Panna Recipe for Delicious Aam Panna

Delicious Aam Panna Recipe: A Refreshing Summer Drink

Summer is here, and it’s time to enjoy some refreshing and healthy drinks to beat the heat. Aam Panna is one such drink that is perfect for hot summer days. This delicious drink is made from ripe mangoes and is a popular drink in India. It is not only tasty but also has many health benefits. In this article, we will share a quick and easy recipe for making Aam Panna at home.

Ingredients

2 ripe mangoes

1/4 cup mint leaves

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

1/2 tsp black salt

1/2 tsp salt

4 cups water

Ice cubes

Instructions

Wash the mangoes and boil them until they become soft. You can also bake them in an oven or microwave. Once the mangoes are cool, peel off the skin and remove the pulp. Make sure to discard the seed. In a blender, add the mango pulp, mint leaves, sugar, roasted cumin powder, black salt, and regular salt. Blend everything until it becomes a smooth puree. Add water to the puree and mix well. Take a glass and add some ice cubes. Pour the Aam Panna into the glass. Garnish with some fresh mint leaves and serve.

Variations

Aam Panna is a versatile drink, and you can experiment with different flavors to suit your taste buds. Here are some variations that you can try:

Add some ginger to the puree to give it a spicy kick.

You can replace sugar with honey or jaggery for a healthier version.

Add some lemon juice to the puree for a tangy flavor.

You can also add some cardamom powder to the puree for a unique taste.

Health Benefits

Aam Panna is not only delicious but also has many health benefits. Here are some of them:

Mangoes are rich in vitamins A and C, which help in boosting the immune system.

Mint leaves have cooling properties and can help in reducing body heat.

Black salt is a natural digestive aid and can help in relieving constipation.

Cumin powder is a good source of iron and can help in improving digestion.

Drinking Aam Panna can help in preventing dehydration and heatstroke during summers.

Conclusion

Aam Panna is a delicious and healthy drink that you can enjoy during hot summer days. It is easy to make and has many health benefits. You can experiment with different flavors and ingredients to suit your taste buds. So, next time you crave a refreshing drink, give this Aam Panna recipe a try.

