“Mango Pickle Recipe”: Recipe for Dried Mango Pickle that Lasts for Years

सालों साल चलने वाला आम का सूखा अचार – Mango Pickle Recipe

Mango pickle is a traditional Indian pickle made with raw mangoes. It is a popular condiment in Indian cuisine and is usually served with rice, roti, or paratha. Mango pickle is a great way to preserve the flavor of raw mangoes for a long time. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making mango pickle at home.

Ingredients

Raw mangoes – 1 kg

Mustard oil – 1 cup

Fenugreek seeds – 2 tbsp

Cumin seeds – 2 tbsp

Asafoetida – 2 tsp

Red chili powder – 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder – 1 tbsp

Salt – 1.5 tbsp

Instructions

Wash and dry the raw mangoes. Cut them into small pieces and remove the seeds. In a pan, dry roast fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds until they turn brown. Let them cool and grind them into a fine powder. In a separate pan, heat mustard oil until it starts smoking. Turn off the heat and let the oil cool down. Add asafoetida, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the oil and mix well. Add the ground fenugreek-cumin powder to the oil mixture and mix well. Add the mango pieces to the oil mixture and mix well. Transfer the mixture to a clean, dry glass jar and cover it with a lid. Keep the jar in a sunny place for 3-4 days. Shake the jar every day to mix the ingredients well. After 3-4 days, the mango pickle will be ready to eat. Store it in a cool, dry place.

Tips

Use only dry and clean utensils for making mango pickle.

Make sure the mango pieces are completely dry before adding them to the oil mixture.

Always use mustard oil for making mango pickle as it has natural preservatives that help in preserving the pickle for a long time.

Do not use wet hands to take out the pickle from the jar as it can spoil the pickle.

Conclusion

Mango pickle is a delicious and easy-to-make condiment that can be enjoyed with a variety of Indian dishes. It is a great way to preserve the flavor of raw mangoes for a long time. The recipe discussed in this article is simple and requires only a few ingredients. With a little bit of patience, you can make your own mango pickle at home and enjoy it for months to come.

Mango pickle recipe Indian pickle recipe Aam ka achar recipe Homemade mango pickle Traditional mango pickle recipe

News Source : Secret & MAGIC Recipe

Source Link :सालों साल चलने वाला आम का सूखा अचार -Mango Pickle Recipe/