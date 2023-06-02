“Mango Pickle Recipe”: Recipe for Dried Mango Pickle that Lasts for Years

सालों साल चलने वाला आम का सूखा अचार – Mango Pickle Recipe
Mango pickle is a traditional Indian pickle made with raw mangoes. It is a popular condiment in Indian cuisine and is usually served with rice, roti, or paratha. Mango pickle is a great way to preserve the flavor of raw mangoes for a long time. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. In this article, we will discuss the recipe for making mango pickle at home.
Ingredients
- Raw mangoes – 1 kg
- Mustard oil – 1 cup
- Fenugreek seeds – 2 tbsp
- Cumin seeds – 2 tbsp
- Asafoetida – 2 tsp
- Red chili powder – 2 tbsp
- Turmeric powder – 1 tbsp
- Salt – 1.5 tbsp
Instructions
- Wash and dry the raw mangoes. Cut them into small pieces and remove the seeds.
- In a pan, dry roast fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds until they turn brown. Let them cool and grind them into a fine powder.
- In a separate pan, heat mustard oil until it starts smoking. Turn off the heat and let the oil cool down.
- Add asafoetida, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt to the oil and mix well.
- Add the ground fenugreek-cumin powder to the oil mixture and mix well.
- Add the mango pieces to the oil mixture and mix well.
- Transfer the mixture to a clean, dry glass jar and cover it with a lid.
- Keep the jar in a sunny place for 3-4 days. Shake the jar every day to mix the ingredients well.
- After 3-4 days, the mango pickle will be ready to eat. Store it in a cool, dry place.
Tips
- Use only dry and clean utensils for making mango pickle.
- Make sure the mango pieces are completely dry before adding them to the oil mixture.
- Always use mustard oil for making mango pickle as it has natural preservatives that help in preserving the pickle for a long time.
- Do not use wet hands to take out the pickle from the jar as it can spoil the pickle.
Conclusion
Mango pickle is a delicious and easy-to-make condiment that can be enjoyed with a variety of Indian dishes. It is a great way to preserve the flavor of raw mangoes for a long time. The recipe discussed in this article is simple and requires only a few ingredients. With a little bit of patience, you can make your own mango pickle at home and enjoy it for months to come.
