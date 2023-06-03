“Mango Sago Recipe”: Mango Sago with Coconut Milk Recipe – 5 Ingredients, Coconut Fragrance | No-Bake Recipe

Mango Sago with Coconut Milk Recipe – A Refreshing Dessert

Mango Sago with Coconut Milk is a popular Asian dessert that is perfect for hot summer days. The combination of sweet mangoes, chewy sago pearls, and creamy coconut milk is simply irresistible. In this recipe, we will show you how to make this delicious dessert with just five simple ingredients. The best part is, this dessert is a no-bake recipe, making it an easy and fuss-free dessert to make.

Ingredients

1 ripe mango, diced

1/2 cup small sago pearls

1 can coconut milk

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup water

Instructions

Step 1: Cook the Sago Pearls

Bring a pot of water to a boil. Add the sago pearls and stir occasionally to prevent them from sticking together. Cook the sago pearls until they are translucent, which will take around 10-15 minutes. Once cooked, drain the sago pearls and rinse them under cold water to remove any excess starch. Set aside.

Step 2: Prepare the Mangoes

Peel and dice the ripe mango into small pieces. Set aside.

Step 3: Make the Coconut Milk Syrup

In a saucepan, combine the coconut milk, sugar, and water. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to dissolve the sugar. Once the sugar has dissolved, reduce the heat and let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let it cool to room temperature.

Step 4: Combine the Ingredients

In a large bowl, combine the cooked sago pearls, diced mangoes, and the coconut milk syrup. Mix well until all the ingredients are well combined.

Step 5: Chill and Serve

Chill the Mango Sago with Coconut Milk in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving. Serve the dessert in individual bowls or glasses, topped with additional diced mangoes or shaved ice, if desired.

Variations

This recipe is versatile and can be easily adapted to suit your taste preferences. Here are some variations you can try:

Use different fruits – You can substitute the mangoes with other fruits such as strawberries, kiwi, or pineapple.

Add evaporated milk – For a richer and creamier dessert, you can add a can of evaporated milk to the coconut milk syrup.

Use different sweeteners – Instead of sugar, you can use honey, agave syrup, or maple syrup to sweeten the coconut milk syrup.

Add toppings – Top the dessert with toasted coconut flakes, chopped nuts, or fresh mint leaves for added texture and flavor.

Conclusion

Mango Sago with Coconut Milk is a refreshing and delicious dessert that is perfect for hot summer days. With just five simple ingredients, you can easily whip up this dessert in no time. This no-bake recipe is fuss-free and can be easily adapted to suit your taste preferences. Give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with this delightful dessert.

