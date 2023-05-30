“Mango Slaw Recipe”: Recipe for Mango Coleslaw

This Mango Slaw Will Make Your Taste Buds Sing

If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy side dish that’s easy to make, look no further than mango slaw. Not only is it packed with flavor, but it also offers a host of health benefits thanks to the star ingredient: mangoes.

The Health Benefits of Mangoes

Mangoes are a tropical fruit that originated in Southeast Asia and India, but are now grown in many parts of the world. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can benefit your health in numerous ways.

One of the most notable benefits of mangoes is their high vitamin C content. One cup of sliced mango contains 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C, which is important for immune function, skin health, and wound healing.

Mangoes are also a good source of fiber, with one cup of sliced mango providing 3 grams of fiber. Fiber is important for digestive health and can help regulate blood sugar levels.

In addition, mangoes contain antioxidants like beta-carotene and polyphenols, which can protect against oxidative damage and inflammation in the body.

Mango Slaw Recipe

Now that you know how good for you mangoes are, let’s get to the recipe for mango slaw. This recipe is super easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste preferences.

Ingredients:

1 ripe mango, peeled and julienned

1/4 head of cabbage, thinly sliced

1/4 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 red bell pepper, julienned

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

2 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Combine the mango, cabbage, red onion, red bell pepper, and cilantro in a large mixing bowl. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the slaw and toss to combine. Chill the slaw in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.

Ways to Enjoy Mango Slaw

Now that you’ve made your delicious mango slaw, here are some ideas for how to enjoy it:

As a Side Dish

Mango slaw makes a great side dish for grilled meat or seafood. Pair it with some grilled chicken or fish for a healthy and flavorful meal.

As a Topping for Tacos

Add some crunch and sweetness to your tacos with a scoop of mango slaw on top. It pairs especially well with fish tacos.

As a Picnic Food

Pack some mango slaw in a container and bring it along on your next picnic. It’s a refreshing and healthy side dish that’s perfect for outdoor dining.

Conclusion

Mango slaw is a delicious and healthy side dish that’s easy to make and versatile. With its high vitamin C and fiber content, as well as its antioxidant properties, mangoes are a nutritious addition to any diet. So why not give this recipe a try and let your taste buds sing?

Mango slaw salad recipe Mango slaw with red cabbage Spicy mango slaw recipe Mango coleslaw recipe Mango jalapeno slaw recipe

News Source : msn.com

Source Link :Mango Slaw Recipe/