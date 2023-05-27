“Mango sticky rice recipe”: Amazing Video: How to Cook and Enjoy Yellow Mango with Sticky Rice Recipe

Yellow Mango with Sticky Rice Cook Recipe and Eat Amazing Video

Introduction

Mango with sticky rice is a popular dessert in Southeast Asia, especially in Thailand. It’s a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be eaten as a snack, dessert, or even breakfast. The sweet and juicy mango paired with sticky, soft rice is a perfect combination that will leave you wanting more. In this article, we will share a recipe for yellow mango with sticky rice and show you how to cook and eat it with amazing video footage.

Ingredients

To make yellow mango with sticky rice, you will need the following ingredients:

1 cup of glutinous rice

1 can of coconut milk

1/2 cup of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of salt

2 ripe mangoes

Sesame seeds (optional)

Instructions

Preparing the Rice

Rinse the glutinous rice in cold water until the water runs clear. Soak the rice in water for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours. Drain the rice and place it in a pot with 1 1/2 cups of water. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the pot. Cook the rice for 15-20 minutes or until all the water is absorbed. Turn off the heat and let the rice sit for 10 minutes.

Preparing the Coconut Sauce

In a separate pot, combine the coconut milk, sugar, and salt. Heat the mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the sugar dissolves. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the mixture for 5-7 minutes until it thickens. Remove from heat and let it cool.

Preparing the Mango

Peel the mangoes and slice them into bite-sized pieces. Set aside.

Assembling the Dish

Fluff the cooked rice with a fork and transfer it to a bowl. Pour the coconut sauce over the rice and stir until well combined. Let the rice cool to room temperature. Arrange the mango slices on top of the rice. Sprinkle sesame seeds over the top (optional).

Video Footage

To help you visualize the process of making yellow mango with sticky rice, we have included a video that shows step-by-step instructions. The video also includes tips on how to serve and eat the dish.

Conclusion

Yellow mango with sticky rice is a delicious and easy-to-make dessert that you can enjoy at any time of the day. The sweet and juicy mango paired with sticky, soft rice and coconut sauce is a perfect combination that will leave you wanting more. Follow the recipe and instructions above to make your own yellow mango with sticky rice and enjoy it with family and friends.

Thai cuisine Mango dessert Coconut milk Sweet and savory Tropical fruit

News Source : Primitive TV

Source Link :Yellow mango with sticky rice cook recipe and eat Amazing video/