“Mango Sticky Rice Recipe”: Indulge in delicious mango sticky rice this summer with this recipe

Beloved mango season and sweltering summers go hand in hand in India. While we are always looking for ways to beat the heat, mangoes are the most delightful part of the warm season. Many of us also love to devour on rice with anything any everything – dal, curries, vegetables, a non-vegetarian dish, etc. And even with mangoes! However turning the tables on the traditional mango-rice recipe, Chef Saloni Kukreja brings the mango sticky rice instead.

The Recipe

A beautiful combination of ingredients that will melt your mouth, Chef Kukreja shared this summer special recipe in an Instagram reel. With hardly 14 steps, the recipe is super easy to make and takes very little time.

Chef Kukreja says in her reel that the summer season is incomplete without this mango sticky rice recipe and we could not agree more! The ripe mango sweetness gets perfectly balanced with the creamy sticky rice to make a great dish.

Ingredients

3/4th cup – short grain rice

3/4th, 1/4th cup – coconut milk

1/4th cup – water

Salt, a pinch

4 tbsp – condensed milk

½ tsp – kewra water

Method

Soak the rice in hot water for 10-15 minutes, then strain it. Add 3/4th cup coconut milk, 1/4th cup water, a pinch of salt, and let it simmer over heat. Cover and cook it for another 10 minutes Add three tablespoons of condensed milk, and half a teaspoon of kewra water, and fluff the rice. Add 1/4th cup coconut milk, and 1 tablespoon of condensed milk to finish it up. Garnish it with freshly cut mangoes and enjoy!

Chef Kukreja suggests serving it cold for the best culinary experience!

Chef Sohail Karimi, Executive chef at the Radisson Blu Resort and Convention Centre, Karjat said that mangoes is a healthy addition to your diet. “The primary benefit of mango, in addition to being a really good source of vitamin C, is that (mangoes) are a decent source of vitamin A, folate and are pretty high in fiber, which is beneficial for colon cancer prevention, heart disease and weight control.”

He further advised to have mangoes in moderation. He said, ” As with most foods, however, moderation is key. Sweet fruits like mangoes can have a lot of sugar. But fruit sugar is different from processed sugar because it’s balanced out by fiber and a host of nutrients for the body.”

Chef Karimi also recommended trying this recipe with some different garnishing, giving you a slightly different flavour. “You can garnish it with mint leaves, roasted sesame seeds or split mung beans”

So, this summer, beat the heat and indulge in the goodness of mango sticky rice. It’s delicious, healthy, and super easy to make!

