“Mangolicious desserts”: “Indulge in Summer with 4 Delicious Mango Desserts – Get the Recipes for Mangolicious Delights!”

Mango Recipes: Igniting Your Taste Buds with Mouth-watering Desserts

Mango season is here, and it’s time to indulge in the king of fruits with some delectable desserts. Executive Pastry Chef, Murugan Sailappan, of Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa, has crafted some mouth-watering mango dessert recipes that will transport you to dessert heaven. The divine combination of sweet mangoes with these desserts creates a symphony of flavours that will keep you yearning for more. So, let the mango madness begin!

Mango Confit – Mango White Chocolate Mousse

To create this delicious dessert, you will need mango puree, mango cubes, glucose powder, sugar, pectin NH, lemon juice, cream, vanilla pods, gelatin leaf, white chocolate, milk, and gelatin. Heat the mango puree and sugar, add pectin, and then add mango cubes and lemon juice. Next, heat the cream and add vanilla to infuse for 30 minutes. Soak the gelatin leaf in cold water, strain the vanilla, and heat it again until lukewarm. Add the soaked gelatin to the mixture with melted white chocolate. For the glaze, heat all ingredients and add the soaked gelatin. Mix the white chocolate mousse and mango confit, place it in a mould, and freeze it for four hours. Pour the mango glaze on the mousse and arrange it on a plate.

Summer Delight Mango Verrine

This dessert is a combination of mango panna cotta, almond crumble, vanilla panna cotta, mango-passion jelly, and fresh diced mango. To make the mango panna cotta, soak gelatin sheets in ice-cold water, bring coconut milk, sugar, and water to a boil, add mango pulp, and remove from heat. Mix in the soaked gelatin and strain into a verrine. For the almond crumble, mix all the ingredients in crumble form, spread on a tray, and bake it. For the vanilla panna cotta, soak the gelatin in cold water, heat the cream and milk, add vanilla pod and sugar, add the soaked gelatin, and pour it into a serving glass. For the mango-passion jelly, soak gelatin sheets in cold water, bring mango and passion fruit puree to a boil, add sugar, and then add the soaked gelatin. Layer the verrine with vanilla whipped cream, almond crumble, and fresh diced mango.

Mango Passion Pavlova

To create this dessert, you will need ingredients for mango passion and mascarpone crémeux, mango glaze, pavlova, and garnish. For the mango passion and mascarpone crémeux, boil half of the sugar and purée, slowly add it to a mixture of eggs, yolks, and the rest of the sugar. Cook it on low heat until thick, add the soaked gelatin, and let it cool down to room temperature. Blend in the butter and set it in a dome-shaped mould. For the mango glaze, soak gelatin sheets in cold water, boil sugar, mango purée, and vanilla bean, add the soaked gelatin, and pour it over white chocolate. For the pavlova, beat egg whites, vinegar, and sugar until stiff peaks form, fold in the cornflour and icing sugar, and pipe it onto a silicone muffin mat upside down. Assemble the dessert by coating the inside of the pavlova with melted white chocolate, sprinkling desiccated coconut, glazing the mango passion crémeux with mango glaze, and placing it on top of the pavlova.

Mangifera

To make this dessert, you will need ingredients for mango whipped ganache, pistachio dacquoise, mango glaze, almond crumble, and mango passion gel. For the mango whipped ganache, boil cream with vanilla bean, add the soaked gelatin, and pour it over white chocolate. For the pistachio dacquoise, whip egg whites and sugar, sift all the flours together, gently fold in the meringue, drizzle in the pistachio paste, and spread it evenly onto a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Press the baked crumble into a round ring in the shape of a tart, pipe mango whipped ganache halfway through, insert the pistachio dacquoise, and pipe a thin layer of mango whipped ganache followed by pistachio dacquoise to finish the layering. Chill it overnight, dip it in mango glaze, and place it on top of the now-set crumble tart. Garnish with fresh mango slices, mango passion gel, and some dehydrated raspberry.

In conclusion, these mango dessert recipes are the perfect way to celebrate the mango season. They are easy to make and will ignite your taste buds with their delectable flavours. So, go ahead and try these recipes to add a touch of sweetness to your life.

Mango recipes Summer desserts Fruit-based desserts Mango Mania cookbook Creative mango dishes

News Source : Tanya Dutt

Source Link :Mango Mania: 4 Mangolicious Desserts That Are Perfect For Summer- Recipe Inside | News/