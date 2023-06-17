Manhattan man charged with sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Michael Olson, suspect : Manhattan man charged with rape and drug overdose of 14-year-old girl

A man from Manhattan, aged 54, has been accused of raping and giving drugs to a 14-year-old girl who overdosed in a New York City hotel room. According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Michael Olson has been charged with over 15 counts, including criminal sale of a controlled substance to a child and second-degree rape. He pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. The child survived the May 2022 overdose after being taken to the hospital. Over six months, Olson allegedly repeatedly raped the girl in hotel rooms in Manhattan and Queens while paying her around $700 a week. He also took her to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami. Olson currently faces a maximum of 44 years in prison, but prosecutors expect to bring forward many additional charges.

News Source : Nicki Brown

