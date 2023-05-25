Manhunt for Jacoby Roberts in Connection with Slaying of Jailon Freeman in Fort Worth

Jacoby Roberts : Suspect Jacoby Roberts sought in connection with slaying of Jailon Freeman in Fort Worth

Authorities are currently on the lookout for a 23-year-old man who is believed to be involved in the killing of a man who was shot outside of a Fort Worth apartment building in April. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Jailon Freeman, was found dead with a gunshot wound. According to officials, Freeman and the suspect had a verbal altercation before the suspect shot him and fled the scene. The person of interest in the case has been identified as Jacoby Roberts, who is 23 years old. Tulsa police have stated that Roberts may have connections to the Oklahoma city’s area. It is unclear at this time whether Roberts has legal representation.

News Source : Isabella Volmert

