Manhunt launched for suspect in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Prince George’s County. today.

Police are seeking assistance in finding the perpetrator responsible for a shooting in Langley Park, Maryland, which resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy from Silver Spring and the hospitalization of a man. The incident occurred on Wednesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Riggs Road. The victim, Kevin Ruiz Campos, was found in the parking lot of an apartment building with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured man remains hospitalized. Campos was a student at Montgomery Blair High School, and the school has made counselors available to students in need of support. Detectives are investigating the incident and encouraging anyone with information to contact the police.

News Source : Thomas Robertson

Source Link :Search underway for suspect in shooting that killed 16-year-old boy in Prince George’s Co./