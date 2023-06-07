“Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 download”: A Comprehensive Guide to Download Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 in Easy Steps

Step by Step guide to Download Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023

Manipur Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) is responsible for conducting the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination for the students studying in the state of Manipur. The Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 will be declared on the official website of MBSE. Students can check their result by following the step by step guide mentioned below.

Step 1: Open the official website of MBSE

The first step to check the Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 is to open the official website of MBSE. The website is http://www.mbse.edu.in/. Once you open the website, you will see the homepage of the website.

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

On the homepage of the website, you will see various tabs. Click on the “Results” tab to proceed further.

Step 3: Select the examination

After clicking on the Results tab, you will see a list of examinations conducted by MBSE. Select the “HSLC Examination 2023” option from the list.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number

Once you select the HSLC Examination 2023 option, you will be redirected to a new page. On this page, you will be asked to enter your Roll Number. Enter your Roll Number and click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: View your Result

After clicking on the “Submit” button, you will be able to view your Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023. Check your result carefully and take a printout of the same for future reference.

In case, you are unable to access your result through the website, you can also check your result through SMS. The process to check the result through SMS is mentioned below.

Step 1: Open your SMS application

The first step to check the Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 through SMS is to open your SMS application.

Step 2: Compose a new message

After opening your SMS application, compose a new message.

Step 3: Type the message

In the message, type “MBSE10 Roll Number” and send it to 5676750.

For example, if your Roll Number is 123456, then type “MBSE10 123456” and send it to 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for the result

After sending the SMS, wait for a few seconds. You will receive a message from MBSE containing your Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023.

In conclusion, checking the Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 is a simple process. Students can check their result by visiting the official website of MBSE or by sending an SMS. It is advisable to check the result carefully and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 download guide How to download Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023 step by step Manipur Board 10th Result 2023: Downloading process Download Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023: Step by step instructions Manipur HSLC 10th Result 2023: Easy download guide