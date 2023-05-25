“Manitoba opioid treatment guide”: Online Guide Launched by Manitoba to Enhance Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder

New Guide Aims to Make Opioid Use Disorder Treatment More Accessible in Manitoba

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba is launching a new guide this week to make treatment for opioid use disorder more accessible across the province. The locally written manual provides a detailed look at recommended practices around opioid agonist therapy (OAT) in Manitoba. According to Dr. Marina Reinecke, who has worked in addiction medicine in Manitoba since 2009 and is a medical consultant to the prescribing program at the college, “Opioid addiction is a life-threatening illness and it just affects every part of the affected individual’s life, and opioid agonist therapy is a really evidence-based and safe treatment. It’s the standard of care and should be the treatment offered to every patient who presents with opioid addiction.”

The therapy involves prescribing medication, such as Suboxone, which can help people feel more stable physically and emotionally. When dosed correctly, medication can help eliminate withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings. Prescribers in Manitoba require some additional training to offer the therapy.

While official counts of overdose deaths require all toxicology reports to be finalized, preliminary numbers for Manitoba show at least 39 people died a drug-related death in January 2023, according to the office of the chief medical examiner. At least one opioid was present in 27 of those deaths, and 22 of those deaths involved fentanyl. Preliminary numbers for all of 2022 showed at least 418 drug-related deaths in Manitoba, and the medical examiner’s office said there were at least 432 drug-related deaths in 2021.

Reinecke said illicit drugs have become more unpredictable, more toxic and more lethal. “We have a true medical and public health crisis on our hands. I know that word is used a lot but our overdose numbers are truly a crisis,” she said. “We are seeing so many deaths. Numbers that we haven’t seen in Manitoba and for every death, you know, there’s a human being and a family who’s profoundly affected.”

Currently, there are more than 230 access points where someone can receive OAT therapy in Manitoba, which is up from nine in 2015, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba. Reinecke says there are still people who can’t access OAT in their community, and she wants to see that change. “We need an opioid agonist therapy prescriber and a support in every community where we have a family doctor and in every community where we have a nursing station,” she said.

Treating opioid use disorder involves a team that can help support people with everything from counselling to family life to finances and employment. Primary care offices don’t have all the extended resources, but the new guide provides guidance and information around which services are available. “The manual strives to guide people that as long as you can prescribe opioid agonist therapy safely in that environment, you can still connect your patients to a lot of the provincial and even publicly-funded resources around you and you can still make a huge difference in terms of expanding our capacity,” Reinecke said.

Dr. Erin Knight, an addiction medicine specialist and the medical lead for Manitoba Shared Health’s Rapid Access to Addictions Medicine Clinics, said when it comes to addictions care for all substances, it’s important to make sure there’s a wide variety of services available so people can choose what’s going to fit in their lives. “Certainly when people have a severe substance use disorder from any type of substance, if they’ve done something like a 28-day or a four-week program and had difficulty with return to substance use afterwards, then looking at a more intensive and a longer-term treatment would make sense,” said Knight.

Despite these advances, Reinecke said there are still gaps in addictions care in Manitoba. While tackling the overdose crisis requires a number of different interventions, she said reducing barriers so more people can access opioid agonist therapy would help make a difference.

News Source : CBC

Source Link :Manitoba launches online guide aiming to improve treatment for opioid use disorder/