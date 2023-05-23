Manjit Singh booked for kidnapping tenant and family, 25-30 others unidentified

Posted on May 23, 2023

The Sadar police have registered a case against a landlord and a group of 25-30 individuals who have not been identified yet. They are accused of abducting a tenant and his family in a car following an altercation. The prime suspect in the case is Manjit Singh from Punjab Mata Nagar.

News Source : The Tribune India

