Manny Caulk Death -Dead – Obituary :Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk dies at age 49.
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk dies at age 49 https://t.co/rTfHYgmorI via @courierjournal
— Bren Martin (@Bdrumartin) December 7, 2020
Bren Martin @Bdrumartin Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk dies at age 49
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.