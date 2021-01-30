Manny Romero Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :owner Manny Romero has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
owner Manny Romero has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our hearts go out to the Rod's Grill family on hearing the sad news that owner Manny Romero, who fought hard with his dedicated staff to protect the landmark diner from eminent domain threats from their car dealership neighbor, has died from COVID. What a loss to Arcadia. pic.twitter.com/r4Rv7MSOfS
— Esotouric's Secret Los Angeles (@esotouric) January 30, 2021
