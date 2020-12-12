Manny Sarmiento Death -Dead – Obituary : Manny “Ka Manny” Sarmiento has Died .
Manny “Ka Manny” Sarmiento has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Anakbayan Europa offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Manny “Ka Manny” Sarmiento.
Salamat po, Ka Manny. Our most heartfelt gratitude to you and your service of the Filipino people.
Read more: https://t.co/5kL9GsC8l4 pic.twitter.com/kHOIWOJtjK
— Anakbayan-Europa (@AnakbayanEuropa) December 12, 2020
