By | December 12, 2020
Manny Sarmiento Death -Dead – Obituary : Manny “Ka Manny” Sarmiento has Died .

Manny “Ka Manny” Sarmiento has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Anakbayan-Europa @AnakbayanEuropa Anakbayan Europa offers its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Manny “Ka Manny” Sarmiento. Salamat po, Ka Manny. Our most heartfelt gratitude to you and your service of the Filipino people.

