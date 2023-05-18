“Manny’s Beloved Zelda Tears of the Kingdom”: A Guide to Finishing Manny’s Beloved Quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

How to Complete Manny’s Beloved Side Quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers fascinating stories and side quests that add depth to the Hyrule world and its inhabitants. One such quest is Manny’s Beloved, where you assist NPC Manny in winning over his beloved. To complete this quest, you need to discover what Ivee likes and bring it to Manny. Here’s how:

Accept the Quest

Head to the southeast corner of Hyrule and find Manny behind a wooden pillar in Hateno Village (coordinates 3374 -2133 0120) to accept the quest. Manny wants to please his beloved but is shy about his feelings. After speaking with him, you will accept the quest.

Discover Ivee’s Preferences

Speak with Ivee, who sweeps the street across from Manny. She loves Hot-Footed Frogs and would be delighted with such a gift. Return to Manny and tell him what you learned from Ivee.

Collect the Frogs

Manny needs at least ten Hot-Footed Frogs to fulfill Ivee’s wish. Head to any Hateno Village well and collect frogs next to it. If you need more, jump down the well to find the frogs in the caves below the village. Alternatively, fast travel to Zanmik Shrine and quickly return to the village.

Return the Frogs to Manny

Once you have the required frogs, return to Manny and give them to him. He will thank you for your help, and you will complete the Manny’s Beloved side quest and receive ten Rushrooms as a reward.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available on Nintendo Switch. Completing Manny’s Beloved side quest adds depth to the game’s story and offers an entertaining distraction from the main quest. Enjoy the game and have fun exploring the Hyrule world!

1. Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Manny’s Beloved walkthrough

2. Tips for completing Manny’s Beloved quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

3. Finding Manny’s Beloved in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

4. Tricks for finishing Manny’s Beloved side quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5. Strategies for solving Manny’s Beloved puzzle in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

News Source : The Nerd Stash

Source Link :How To Complete Manny’s Beloved in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom/