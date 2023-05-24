“Manoj Bajpayee net worth”: Manoj Bajpayee’s Net Worth of Rs 170 Crore: His Endearing and Candid Response

Manoj Bajpayee: The Actor Who Lives Life on His Own Terms

Manoj Bajpayee is a celebrated actor who has won the hearts of millions with his acting prowess. He has been a part of the film industry for nearly three decades and has featured in several stellar films and web series. He is known for his versatile roles and the ability to bring life to every character he portrays.

Recently, there have been several reports on social media estimating the actor’s net worth. In a recent interview with Aaj Tak, the actor was asked about his net worth, given that certain reports state it to be Rs 170 crore. On hearing the number being thrown around, Manoj Bajpayee reacted with shock and said, “Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi (Oh my God! By doing films like Aligarh and Gali Guleiyan? Absolutely not! However, through the grace of God, I have enough for my wife and me to live comfortably and my daughter will be well looked after).”

Manoj Bajpayee comes from a humble background, and he has always maintained his lifestyle choices. He still lives in Lokhandwala, Andheri, contrary to most members of the film fraternity. He has always said that he is not in the middle of this film industry. He is still sitting at the boundary and it is a choice he has made. He believes that he is not a part of the glamour world, and he prefers to keep it that way.

A few weeks ago, on the occasion of World Theatre Day, the actor shared a set of throwback photos from his early acting days. He also added a moving note: “For 10 years of my life, I lived and breathed theatre – it was my passion, my escape, and my everything. There is nothing like the magic of theatre. It has the power to transport us to different worlds, expose us to new perspectives, and move us to tears or laughter…From its humble beginnings, theatre has evolved into a powerful tool for reflection, transformation, and inspiration. So let’s take a moment to appreciate the wonder of theatre and all the talented institutes, groups, and individuals who pour their hearts and souls into bringing it to life…”

Manoj Bajpayee’s dedication to his craft and his passion for theatre is evident from his note. He has always been true to his roots and has never compromised on his values. He believes in living life on his own terms, and that is what sets him apart from the rest.

Manoj Bajpayee’s journey in the film industry has not been an easy one, but he has always believed in himself and his abilities. He has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Bihar and has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the industry. He has won several awards for his performances and has been recognized for his contribution to the world of cinema.

In conclusion, Manoj Bajpayee is an actor who lives life on his own terms. He has never compromised on his values and has always stayed true to his roots. He is an inspiration to millions of people who believe in chasing their dreams and making a mark in the world. Manoj Bajpayee’s dedication to his craft is an example for everyone who wants to achieve success in life.

News Source : NDTV.com

Source Link :Is Manoj Bajpayee’s Net Worth Rs 170 Crore? His Adorably Honest Reaction/