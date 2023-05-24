Manoj Bajpayee net worth.: What was Manoj Bajpayee’s RESPONSE on being asked about his net worth of Rs 170 crore?

Manoj Bajpayee Reacts to Reports on His Net Worth

Manoj Bajpayee, a well-known Hindi film actor, was recently seen in the courtroom drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai,’ which was released on Zee5. He has been in the film industry for over three decades and has featured in several films and web series, showcasing his versatility as an actor. In a recent interview, the actor was asked about his net worth, with some reports claiming it to be Rs 170 crore. However, Manoj Bajpayee was left shocked and denied the reports.

“Baap re baap! Aligarh aur Gali Guleiyan kar ke? Bilkul nahi hai par haan itna zaroor hai bhagwan ki daya se ki mera aur meri patni ka budhapa ache se guzar jayega aur meri beti set ho jayegi,” he said.

He admitted to having enough to live comfortably with his wife and daughter and that he still lives in a Mumbai suburb. He claimed that he is neither from South Mumbai nor Bandra and that he has always chosen to sit at the boundary of the film industry.

Manoj Bajpayee Talks About His Film ‘Bandaa’

In another interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee spoke about his latest film ‘Bandaa’ and how it is a wake-up call for everyone. He emphasized that the safety and security of minor children are essential and that the film carries an important message for all. “That minor child in this case is a girl. It can be your daughter, it can be your sister, anyone. So it’s a wake-up call. This film is a wake-up call to all of us, so that we ensure the safety and security of children,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Career and Achievements

Manoj Bajpayee’s acting career started in 1994 with the film ‘Bandit Queen,’ in which he played the role of Vikram Mallah. He received critical acclaim for his portrayal of Bhiku Mhatre in the film ‘Satya,’ which was released in 1998. The role not only earned him the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor but also marked a turning point in his career. He later starred in films like ‘Shool,’ ‘Zubeidaa,’ ‘Pinjar,’ and ‘Raajneeti,’ among others.

Manoj Bajpayee’s acting skills are not just limited to the big screen; he has also made a mark in the digital space with his performances in ‘The Family Man,’ ‘Bhonsle,’ and ‘Gali Guleiyan.’ He has won several awards for his performances, including four National Film Awards – Best Supporting Actor for ‘Satya,’ Best Actor for ‘Pinjar,’ and Special Jury Award for ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Gali Guleiyan.’

Conclusion

Manoj Bajpayee is a versatile actor who has made a mark in the Hindi film industry and the digital space. He has showcased his acting skills in various films and web series, receiving critical acclaim and recognition for his performances. Despite reports claiming his net worth to be Rs 170 crore, the actor denied it, claiming that he has enough to live comfortably with his family. With his latest film ‘Bandaa,’ he emphasizes the importance of child safety and security, making it a wake-up call for all.

