Manoj Kumar Arrested for Murder of Meenu Singh in Meerut

Meenu Singh : Arrest made in murder of Meenu Singh in Meerut

Police in Meerut have arrested 50-year-old Manoj Kumar, who is alleged to have slit the throat of a 25-year-old woman, Meenu Singh, whose body was found in a car in the Hastinapur region. Kumar’s elder son Arun is also thought to have been involved in the murder. The accused left Singh’s identity card at the scene of the crime to ensure an easy identification. Following his arrest, Kumar confessed that he had left the card on purpose so that his younger son, Arjun, who was infatuated with Singh, could witness the tragic outcome. Kumar is said to have orchestrated the killing because he wanted to get his son out of the “clutches of a married woman.” The police have seized the murder weapon and are currently looking for Kumar’s elder son.

News Source : Sandeep Rai

