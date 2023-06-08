Manoj Sahani accused of murdering Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai flat

Manoj Sahani suspect keyword. : Manoj Sahani, suspect, stayed with victim Saraswati Vaidya in rental flat

Manoj Sahani, the individual in question, resided in a leased apartment situated in the Mira Road region alongside Saraswati Vaidya, the victim, for a span of three years. A photo of the Mumbai police is attached for reference.

Read Full story : Mumbai Woman Chopped Into Pieces In Mira Road Area; Live-In-Partner Detained /

News Source : ANI

Mira Road murder case Mumbai woman killed in live-in relationship Police detain live-in partner in Mira Road murder Murder investigation in Mumbai’s Mira Road area Brutal killing of woman in Mira Road apartment