Manoj Sahani accused of murdering Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai flat

Manoj Sahani accused of murdering Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai flat

Posted on June 8, 2023

Manoj Sahani suspect keyword. : Manoj Sahani, suspect, stayed with victim Saraswati Vaidya in rental flat

Manoj Sahani, the individual in question, resided in a leased apartment situated in the Mira Road region alongside Saraswati Vaidya, the victim, for a span of three years. A photo of the Mumbai police is attached for reference.

News Source : ANI

  1. Mira Road murder case
  2. Mumbai woman killed in live-in relationship
  3. Police detain live-in partner in Mira Road murder
  4. Murder investigation in Mumbai’s Mira Road area
  5. Brutal killing of woman in Mira Road apartment
Post Views: 3

Leave a Reply