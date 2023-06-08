Manoj Sane arrested for killing Saraswati Vaidya, boiling her body in pressure cooker in India

Manoj Sahni – focus keyword : Manoj Sane arrested for killing Saraswati Vaidya and boiling her body in a pressure cooker in India

A man in India was taken into custody for killing his partner, chopping her body into 20 pieces, and boiling them in a pressure cooker. The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Manoj Sane, had been in a three-year relationship with the victim, Saraswati Vaidya. The gruesome murder was discovered when neighbors reported a foul smell coming from their apartment in Geeta Nagar. Such heinous crimes are often committed out of intense hatred and as a means of evading law enforcement. In a similar incident, a man in Faisalabad allegedly stabbed his wife to death and disposed of her body in Saim Nullah over a property dispute. The suspect, Shahid, and two accomplices are currently at large while police have opened an investigation into the incident. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv.

News Source : ARY NEWS

