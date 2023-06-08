Manoj Sane arrested for killing Saraswati Vaidya, boiling her body in pressure cooker in India

Manoj Sane arrested for killing Saraswati Vaidya, boiling her body in pressure cooker in India

Posted on June 8, 2023

Manoj Sahni – focus keyword : Manoj Sane arrested for killing Saraswati Vaidya and boiling her body in a pressure cooker in India

A man in India was taken into custody for killing his partner, chopping her body into 20 pieces, and boiling them in a pressure cooker. The suspect, identified as 56-year-old Manoj Sane, had been in a three-year relationship with the victim, Saraswati Vaidya. The gruesome murder was discovered when neighbors reported a foul smell coming from their apartment in Geeta Nagar. Such heinous crimes are often committed out of intense hatred and as a means of evading law enforcement. In a similar incident, a man in Faisalabad allegedly stabbed his wife to death and disposed of her body in Saim Nullah over a property dispute. The suspect, Shahid, and two accomplices are currently at large while police have opened an investigation into the incident. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv.

News Source : ARY NEWS

  1. India murder case
  2. Gruesome killing in India
  3. Pressure cooker murder in India
  4. Partner killing in India
  5. Crime in India
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply