Manor Police Department investigates body found near intersection in Manor, Texas, victim name not released. : Woman’s body found near intersection in Manor, Texas; victim’s name yet to be released

Investigation underway after woman’s body found near intersection in Manor, Texas

A woman’s body was discovered by officers near an intersection in Manor, Texas, early on Monday morning. The Manor Police Department is currently investigating the cause of death with the assistance of the Travis County medical examiner. The woman’s identity has not been released, and officials are working to notify her family. The police have reopened Highway 290 East after temporarily closing it for the investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Det. M. Surovik. The story is still developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Read Full story : Manor, Texas police find woman’s body near intersection /

News Source : Britny Eubank

Manor Texas police Woman’s body found Intersection discovery Investigation underway Manor crime news