Manorville Motorcycle Accident Claims Life of Loraine Dicuffa and Leaves Husband Critically Injured

Loraine Dicuffa Dies, Husband Critically Injured in Manorville Motorcycle Crash

According to reports, a tragic motorcycle accident occurred in Manorville resulting in the death of Loraine Dicuffa and critical injuries to her husband. The couple was riding their motorcycle eastbound on County Road 111 when they collided with a pickup truck that was making a left turn onto Weeks Avenue.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported the couple to the hospital. Unfortunately, Loraine Dicuffa, 61, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her husband, 64, remains in critical condition.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 27-year-old man, was not injured in the accident. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been filed at this time.

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of being cautious while driving, especially when sharing the road with more vulnerable vehicles such as motorcycles. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Dicuffa family during this difficult time.

Manorville motorcycle accident Loraine Dicuffa Husband injured in motorcycle accident Fatal motorcycle crash in Manorville Long Island motorcycle accidents