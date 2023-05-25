Man’s body found in canal near car in Pathum Thani, Thailand

Nattanan, the victim of a suspicious death in Pathum Thani canal. : Man’s body found in canal near abandoned car in central Thailand – Nattanan suspected victim

A 60-year-old man was found dead in a canal near his car under a flyover in Pathum Thani-Lat Lum Kaeo Road, Thailand. The man, identified as Nattanan, worked for a company that used GPS tracking in its vehicles and had a history of high blood pressure. His company staff lost contact with him and upon tracking the GPS on his vehicle, found his body lying face down in the canal. The police were then contacted to recover the body and transfer it to the forensic hospital Thammasat, Chalermphrakiat for further examination. The deceased’s relatives will be contacted to collect the body for funeral rites. In another incident, a man searching for wild mushrooms discovered a corpse wearing a high schooler’s gym shirt in a forest in Chanthaburi province, Thailand. The police found a rope knotted into a noose next to the body and confiscated it as evidence.

News Source : Nattapong Westwood

